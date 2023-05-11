Pegasus Partners Ltd. Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% during the third quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,769,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,648,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

