Pegasus Partners Ltd. Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.6% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Stock Up 5.0 %

Alphabet stock traded up $5.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.86. 33,959,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,876,334. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.31 and a 200-day moving average of $97.56. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $123.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 238,811 shares valued at $15,576,939. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.