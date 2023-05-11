Pegasus Partners Ltd. Buys Shares of 5,180 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,997,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,224,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,746,000 after acquiring an additional 733,494 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 429.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 540,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,391,000 after acquiring an additional 438,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,779,000 after acquiring an additional 402,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 504,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,183,000 after acquiring an additional 261,158 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWP stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $88.88. The company had a trading volume of 95,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,384. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.16 and a 200-day moving average of $87.93. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $95.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.