Pegasus Partners Ltd. Boosts Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,629,000 after buying an additional 578,564 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 395,317.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 569,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 569,257 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,857,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,284,000 after purchasing an additional 286,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 412.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 282,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,750,000 after purchasing an additional 227,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on VRSK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $216.10. 293,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,492. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $216.46. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 67.02, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

