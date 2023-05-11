Pegasus Partners Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $378.08. 1,176,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,729,759. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $371.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.88. The company has a market cap of $287.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $396.89.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

