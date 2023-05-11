Pegasus Partners Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Lantheus by 9.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.
Lantheus Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,009. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.81. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $99.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.
Lantheus Company Profile
Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.
