Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.71% from the company’s previous close.

PYCR has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Paycor HCM Trading Down 4.9 %

Paycor HCM stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.65. 499,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,519. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.74 and a beta of 0.43. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $34.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $132.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.40 million. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,267 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $30,306.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,148.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $37,438.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,817 shares in the company, valued at $566,089.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $30,306.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,148.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at $489,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,908,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,977,000 after purchasing an additional 178,424 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 344,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after buying an additional 13,579 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

See Also

