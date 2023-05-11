Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $310.66. 243,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.51. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

