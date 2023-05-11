Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.99

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 3930249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOK shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.73.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.0329 dividend. This is an increase from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 10.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 5.5% during the third quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

Featured Stories

