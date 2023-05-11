Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Price Performance

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PM traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $94.71. 1,296,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,326,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Stories

