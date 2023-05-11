Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.13. 795,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $113.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.06 and its 200 day moving average is $107.75.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

