NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Price Up 3.8%

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) shares rose 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.35 and last traded at C$9.22. Approximately 283,604 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 265,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFI shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital cut their target price on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.58.

NFI Group Stock Up 12.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$767.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.73, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.67) by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$926.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$850.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NFI Group Inc. will post -0.9599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

