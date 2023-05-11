NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NewtekOne Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NewtekOne stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $11.34. 66,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,301. NewtekOne has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The company has a market cap of $289.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.21 million. NewtekOne had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 13.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NewtekOne will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

NewtekOne Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEWT shares. StockNews.com upgraded NewtekOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NewtekOne has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.

Insider Activity

In other NewtekOne news, insider Nicolas Young bought 3,000 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $37,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,660.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,975,295.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Young bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $37,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,660.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $348,913. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 1,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in NewtekOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in NewtekOne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of NewtekOne by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

