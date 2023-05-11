Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 140,571 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 197.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 208.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,411,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,988,000 after purchasing an additional 953,784 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 17,588 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $121,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,153.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $121,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,153.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.62. The stock had a trading volume of 412,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,820. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.40. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

