Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Acquires 210 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 234,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in CME Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,222,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,568,000 after buying an additional 104,111 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.23.

CME traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.99. 29,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,976. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $212.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.67 and a 200 day moving average of $179.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

