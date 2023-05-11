MMCAP International Inc. SPC Takes $10.38 Million Position in Iris Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IRAA)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Iris Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IRAA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,030,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,382,000. Iris Acquisition makes up 1.1% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 2.99% of Iris Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Iris Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRAA remained flat at $10.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. Iris Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $11.16.

Iris Acquisition Company Profile

