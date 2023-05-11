MMCAP International Inc. SPC Reduces Stock Position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC cut its holdings in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,999 shares during the quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II by 664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,740,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,766 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $7,064,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $3,462,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $1,500,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $714,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 0.2 %

VCXA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.24. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,772. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

