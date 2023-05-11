Midas (MIDAS) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Midas has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Midas token can now be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00004940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Midas has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $24,331.74 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Midas Token Profile

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Midas’ official website is midas.investments.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.36371338 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $24,331.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

