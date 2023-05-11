MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 7.3%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $290.72 and last traded at $291.99. Approximately 459,904 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 766,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $315.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $30.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $30.10. The company had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.04 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 174.90% and a negative return on equity of 6,099.02%. MicroStrategy’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.42) EPS. Analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 29.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,414.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 66.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 88 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 51.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

