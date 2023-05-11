Meridian Management Co. Sells 274 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Meridian Management Co. lessened its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises about 1.4% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,244,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,646 shares of company stock valued at $23,737,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.2 %

PWR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.16. The stock had a trading volume of 295,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,511. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.33 and a 1-year high of $172.83.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.70.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

See Also

