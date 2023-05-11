Meridian Management Co. Sells 1,791 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Meridian Management Co. trimmed its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 1,488.9% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Align Technology by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $8.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $296.90. 375,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 75.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $368.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $325.17 and its 200 day moving average is $266.61.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

