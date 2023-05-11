Meridian Management Co. Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Meridian Management Co. cut its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at $908,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 7,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:FLT traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.16. 105,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,702. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.42. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $251.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

