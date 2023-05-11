Meridian Management Co. Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Meridian Management Co. cut its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at $908,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 7,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE:FLT traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.16. 105,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,702. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.42. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $251.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.07.
FLEETCOR Technologies Profile
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.
