Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 5,385 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 693,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $16,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD stock opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average is $25.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 77.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.