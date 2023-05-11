McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of McKesson by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,186,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,287,000 after purchasing an additional 137,396 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 938,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,212,000 after acquiring an additional 54,048 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 823,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,824,000 after purchasing an additional 85,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in McKesson by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 666,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,276,000 after purchasing an additional 25,880 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.75.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $394.46 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $298.69 and a one year high of $401.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $355.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.