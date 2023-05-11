MAI Capital Management Sells 420,628 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 316,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 420,628 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $821,000. Mirova US LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,753,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $108,507,000 after acquiring an additional 65,936 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 59,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 16,440 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,086,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,103,229 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $82,867,000 after purchasing an additional 484,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $52.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

See Also

