MAI Capital Management Has $9.85 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 9,208 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $97.57 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.68. The stock has a market cap of $263.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

