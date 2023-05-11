M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,363 shares during the quarter. M.D.C. makes up about 1.6% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,583,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,509,000 after buying an additional 95,947 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 5.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,807,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,813,000 after acquiring an additional 247,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in M.D.C. by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,516,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,223,000 after buying an additional 63,519 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,053,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,703,000 after acquiring an additional 41,584 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

In other news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $302,233.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other M.D.C. news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 29,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $1,202,558.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,212.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $302,233.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,609 shares of company stock worth $13,923,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M.D.C. Trading Up 1.8 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of M.D.C. stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $41.88. 175,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,232. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.37. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.13 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.