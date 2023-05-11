LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 104,148.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 66,655 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in LKQ by 1,874.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 257,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $14,636,304.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,488,681 shares in the company, valued at $141,680,609.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 257,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $14,636,304.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,488,681 shares in the company, valued at $141,680,609.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,872.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,864,464 shares of company stock worth $106,998,804. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Stock Down 0.6 %

LKQ stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.55. 207,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,484. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.92. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.35.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.