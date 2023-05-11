Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Boosted by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises 1.1% of First National Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Linde by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,024,000 after acquiring an additional 479,117 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Linde by 7.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,032,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,941,000 after buying an additional 203,294 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Linde by 3.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,962,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $798,785,000 after buying an additional 109,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Linde by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,657,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,837,000 after purchasing an additional 60,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $367.75. The company had a trading volume of 473,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,847. The firm has a market cap of $180.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $355.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.71. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $373.58.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $23,775,561. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.63.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

