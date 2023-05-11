Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stake Raised by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,872,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,178,000 after buying an additional 37,570 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Lennar by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,398,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,019,000 after purchasing an additional 37,843 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,644,000 after purchasing an additional 268,156 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 10.5% during the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 897,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,940,000 after purchasing an additional 85,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 65.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 312,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $114.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $116.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.21.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

