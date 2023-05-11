Lee Financial Co Purchases 231 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Lee Financial Co grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,701 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 24,547.1% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 949,160 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $67,224,000 after acquiring an additional 945,309 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 920.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499,979 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $35,044,000 after purchasing an additional 450,982 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 594,340 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,653,000 after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,164 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 455,968 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $31,958,000 after purchasing an additional 91,187 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter H. Kind acquired 1,750 shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.58. 147,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.53. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $51.58 and a 12 month high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.8425 dividend. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. CIBC upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.42.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

