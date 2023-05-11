Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 100.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KURA. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Kura Oncology Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of KURA stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.97. The company had a trading volume of 128,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,180. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.56 and a quick ratio of 18.56. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.09. Research analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 147.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 386.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

