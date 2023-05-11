Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th.
Krispy Kreme Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,383. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Krispy Kreme has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06.
Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.65 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DNUT shares. CL King upped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
Krispy Kreme Company Profile
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.
Further Reading
