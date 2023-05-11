Komodo (KMD) Price Reaches $0.28

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001026 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $37.51 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00118430 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00047608 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00029524 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000973 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

