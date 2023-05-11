iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . 54,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 58,548 shares.The stock last traded at $85.07 and had previously closed at $85.74.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,965,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,645,000 after acquiring an additional 15,712 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,415,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

