iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Trimmed by King Wealth

King Wealth lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. King Wealth’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,362,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,204. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.40 and a 200 day moving average of $108.18.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.