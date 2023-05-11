iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Acquired by King Wealth

King Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFF. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $106,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 6.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,776,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,082. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

