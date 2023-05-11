iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Raised by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,249 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 821,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,722,000 after purchasing an additional 326,722 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,322,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,039,000 after purchasing an additional 357,298 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.45. 874,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,616. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.18.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

