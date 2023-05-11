iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,258 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $19,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316,375 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,227 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $234,835,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16,877.0% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 582,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,972,000 after acquiring an additional 578,711 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

USMV traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $73.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,105,414 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.39.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

