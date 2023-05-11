iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Holdings Lowered by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,713 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $8,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 466.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 323,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after acquiring an additional 266,138 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,652.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,679,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,518,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065,521. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.14. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $47.64 and a 52 week high of $60.10.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

