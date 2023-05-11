iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Sold by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,071 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 95,124 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,944. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.