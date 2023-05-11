iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 766,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,014 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $50,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,034,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,987,428. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.59. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

