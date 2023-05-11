iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 117.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $413.72. 1,435,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,137,841. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $434.03. The firm has a market cap of $308.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $406.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

