iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) is Strategic Equity Management’s 9th Largest Position

Strategic Equity Management raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Strategic Equity Management owned 0.09% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $10,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $98.58. 72,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,882. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.21 and a 200-day moving average of $103.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $109.88.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

