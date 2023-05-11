iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Bought by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $47.38. 83,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,896. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.91. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $48.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

