Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspire 100 ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIBL. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Inspire 100 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $128,000.

Get Inspire 100 ETF alerts:

Inspire 100 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Inspire 100 ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.36. 3,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,327. The stock has a market cap of $276.28 million, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.90. Inspire 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $26.89 and a 1-year high of $33.96.

About Inspire 100 ETF

The Inspire 100 ESG ETF (BIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks, selected based on a proprietary definition of biblical values. BIBL was launched on Oct 30, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.