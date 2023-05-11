Insider Buying: Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL) Insider Acquires 25,589 Shares of Stock

Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL – Get Rating) insider Andrew Fairley purchased 25,589 shares of Qualitas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.49 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,076.43 ($25,902.33).

Qualitas Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a current ratio of 23.94.

Qualitas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Qualitas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

About Qualitas

Qualitas is a real estate investment firm which focuses on direct investment in all real estate classes and geographies, acquisitions and restructuring of distressed debt, third party capital raisings and consulting services. It seeks to provide bridge loans in the major markets of the Australian east coast, and particularly the medium and high density residential development sector.

