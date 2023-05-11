Insider Buying: Gladiator Resources Limited (ASX:GLA) Insider Purchases 750,000 Shares of Stock

Gladiator Resources Limited (ASX:GLA – Get Rating) insider Matthew Boysen bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$10,500.00 ($7,142.86).

Matthew Boysen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Matthew Boysen bought 250,000 shares of Gladiator Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$4,250.00 ($2,891.16).

Gladiator Resources Company Profile

Gladiator Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and uranium deposits. It holds interests in the Bendoc project located to the south of Delegate; Rutherglen project located to the west of Albury; Marymia project located in Western Australia; and seven licenses covering approximately 1,764 square kilometers located in Tanzania, East Africa.

