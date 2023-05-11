ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on July 14th

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

ICF International has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ICF International to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

NASDAQ:ICFI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.34. The company had a trading volume of 14,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,557. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ICF International has a 1 year low of $88.98 and a 1 year high of $121.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.60.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $483.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ICF International will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 382 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $42,784.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ICF International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in ICF International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ICF International by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICFI. StockNews.com began coverage on ICF International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on ICF International from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

