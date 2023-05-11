Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.00

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.
Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of IEP stock traded down $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $30.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,160,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,746. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.04 and a beta of 0.75. Icahn Enterprises has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $55.55.
Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.89). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Icahn Enterprises Company Profile
Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.
Further Reading
