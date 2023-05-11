Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.00

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of IEP stock traded down $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $30.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,160,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,746. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.04 and a beta of 0.75. Icahn Enterprises has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $55.55.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.89). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 58,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 23,974 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 57,885.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

